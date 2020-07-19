All apartments in Pomona
237 S Hamilton Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

237 S Hamilton Boulevard

237 South Hamilton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

237 South Hamilton Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled, updated and MOVE-IN ready 2 bedroom home available for immediate occupancy. Please call to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 S Hamilton Boulevard have any available units?
237 S Hamilton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 237 S Hamilton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
237 S Hamilton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 S Hamilton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 237 S Hamilton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 237 S Hamilton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 237 S Hamilton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 237 S Hamilton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 S Hamilton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 S Hamilton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 237 S Hamilton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 237 S Hamilton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 237 S Hamilton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 237 S Hamilton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 S Hamilton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 S Hamilton Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 S Hamilton Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
