Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Danville, CA

Finding an apartment in Danville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
La Gonda Way
1 Unit Available
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
Camino Tassajara
6 Units Available
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.

Diablo Road
1 Unit Available
7 Willowmere Road
7 Willowmere Road, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1618 sqft
Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home. 2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home. 3) Avoid touching surfaces.
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.

Dougherty Hills
1 Unit Available
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.

Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
2315 Holly Oak Drive
2315 Holly Oak Drive, Blackhawk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
3363 sqft
Beautiful single level 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful gated Hidden Oaks at Blackhawk, Updated Kitchen & bathrooms, Spectacular backyard with pool/spa/outdoor kitchen. Weekly pool service and landscaping included.

Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
211 Stone Pine Lane
211 Stone Pine Lane, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
958 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Stone Pine with amazing views of Mt. Diablo. Updated kitchen with stone countertops ,stainless appliances and tile flooring, Laminate wood flooring in the living & dining area.

Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
810 Eastbrook Ct
810 Eastbrook Court, Blackhawk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3281 sqft
Our home is now ready after a whole home makeover! We've: - Repainted the entire inside top to bottom - Replacing the carpet throughout the entire house with brand new flooring - Upgraded and brand new appliances (microwave, oven, stove, garbage
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
$
Southern San Ramon
33 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
17 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,933
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
8975 Alcosta Blvd #123
8975 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
735 sqft
REDUCED ! Sharp, Bright, Spacious & Clean! Excellent Location at The Vintner in San Ramon - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
City Guide for Danville, CA

"Small town atmosphere, outstanding quality of life." (Danville Town Motto)

If you love to shop, Danville may be just for you. According to Pinpoint Demographics, this town is ranked #1 in America for spending the most money on clothing. Needless to say, the fashion police are out in full force here. Danville is also known for the Iron Horse Regional Trail, which attracts hikers and bike riders from all over the nation, as well as joggers and skateboarders. Although the trail runs close to local shops and restaurants, it's still very isolated from the crowded main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Danville, CA

Finding an apartment in Danville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

