Avalon Dublin Station

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room elevator parking clubhouse courtyard hot tub package receiving

This picturesque new Avalon community in the heart of Dublin, located next to the Dublin Bart Station offers luxury studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes, plus luxury townhomes, all set at the crossroads of the Bay Area. These exquisite residences feature designer kitchens with quartz stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets. This pet friendly community includes amenities like a sparkling full-size outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center with cardio theater, high-speed internet access, and an outdoor fire place and barbecue area.