Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed cats allowed basketball court carport courtyard playground garage guest parking hot tub internet access new construction package receiving pet friendly

Situated in one of the East Bay’s best school districts, eaves Pleasanton offers 1 and 2 bedroom Pleasanton apartments that feature a washer/dryer, lavish full size kitchens and thoughtfully designed floorplans. Community amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, a new state-of-the-art fitness facility, and covered parking. Located on Andrews Drive, eaves Pleasanton is conveniently located about one mile from the East Dublin/Pleasanton BART station and is within easy reach of I-580 and I-680.