169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA
"Fire kites drifting through the skies / Up on high I see it all the time / And from the tip top of every mountain view / From the roof I spy on room to room / Take me home / Walk the night in the valley - oh ohh oh - 'til everything is fine." (Eisley, “The Valley”)
This part of California used to be the New Spanish State of Alta, California, and this particular city is situated on land that was granted to the Mission San Jose in 1797. Despite having more than 60,000 residents, Castro Valley has never been officially incorporated as a village, town or city in America. Because of this, Castro Valley citizens are legally governed by Alameda Country, as if they were farmers living a mile apart from one another. Incorporation has been brought up in community referendums, but residents keep on knocking the idea down. Maybe they just like the idea of living off the radar, with no local police force in place? Nah, can't be that. See more
Finding an apartment in Castro Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.