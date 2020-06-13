Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in Castro Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,990
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ashland
8 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hayward
1 Unit Available
22117 Main Street
22117 Main Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward..

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
1506 sqft
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
944 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
Results within 5 miles of Castro Valley
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Dublin
11 Units Available
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,003
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
920 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
Southern San Ramon
33 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:56am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mission-Garin
13 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Glen Eden
24 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
City Guide for Castro Valley, CA

"Fire kites drifting through the skies / Up on high I see it all the time / And from the tip top of every mountain view / From the roof I spy on room to room / Take me home / Walk the night in the valley - oh ohh oh - 'til everything is fine." (Eisley, “The Valley”)

This part of California used to be the New Spanish State of Alta, California, and this particular city is situated on land that was granted to the Mission San Jose in 1797. Despite having more than 60,000 residents, Castro Valley has never been officially incorporated as a village, town or city in America. Because of this, Castro Valley citizens are legally governed by Alameda Country, as if they were farmers living a mile apart from one another. Incorporation has been brought up in community referendums, but residents keep on knocking the idea down. Maybe they just like the idea of living off the radar, with no local police force in place? Nah, can't be that. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Castro Valley, CA

Finding an apartment in Castro Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

