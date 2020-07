Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage courtyard dog park internet access playground

Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home. Striking contemporary designs grace each of our seven unique floor plans and offer custom finishes such as Pergo flooring, nine-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint schemes and granite countertops. Take advantage of all our community has to offer, with our resort-style pool and spa, unique waterscapes and executive business center. Located in Dublin, Waterford Place provides easy access to BART, the 680 and 580 freeways, as well as fine dining, shopping and entertainment, making it the perfect place to call home. Welcome home to Waterford Place. A new way of living.