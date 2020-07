Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool guest parking hot tub internet access carport

Open the door to a better way of living at Sofi Dublin. Our charming Dublin location, our collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offers you much more than an apartment community—Sofi Dublin offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Our community is nestled in a park-like setting, offering a sparkling pool and rejuvenating spa. If your idea of relaxation is a good workout, you'll enjoy our newly renovated on-site fitness center. Choose between our one and two bedroom floor plans where each resident enjoys such home features as a private patio or deck, ample closet space, upgraded appliances, designer interior selections, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Convenience and luxury are waiting for you at Sofi Dublin in Dublin, CA.