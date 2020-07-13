All apartments in Dublin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

Tralee Village

6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O · (925) 892-3567
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive 1 Month FREE! *Based on select homes
Location

6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6599-225 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6601-315 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 6601-304 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 6599-331 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6601-213 · Avail. now

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Unit 6599-401 · Avail. now

$3,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tralee Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
accessible
elevator
garage
playground
Welcome to Tralee Village Apartments, a bold and unique vision of what modern apartment living should be! These stylish one-, two-, and three-bedroom Dublin apartments and townhomes are thoughtfully designed with luxurious amenities and spacious, streamlined floor plans. Just imagine the thrill of waking up in your beautiful apartment home, taking a dip in our relaxing swimming pool and spa. If you’ve done enough relaxing, you can work up a sweat in our private fitness studio.

Our Dublin apartments feature unparalleled vista views, walk-in closets, and noise reduction for added convenience. Also, our community amenities go above and beyond to serve our residents, from our neighborhood park and play area to our Wi-Fi enabled resident lounge. Tralee Village is nestled in the convenient and charming town of Dublin, within walking distance from the nearest BART station, and in close proximity to highways 580 and 680, for quick and easy access to all that the Bay Area has to offer. You wil

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 Per Applicant
Deposit: $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Dogs
rent: $75 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $50 per cat/month
Parking Details: Assigned Underground Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tralee Village have any available units?
Tralee Village has 6 units available starting at $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does Tralee Village have?
Some of Tralee Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tralee Village currently offering any rent specials?
Tralee Village is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive 1 Month FREE! *Based on select homes
Is Tralee Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Tralee Village is pet friendly.
Does Tralee Village offer parking?
Yes, Tralee Village offers parking.
Does Tralee Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tralee Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tralee Village have a pool?
Yes, Tralee Village has a pool.
Does Tralee Village have accessible units?
Yes, Tralee Village has accessible units.
Does Tralee Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tralee Village has units with dishwashers.
