Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access accessible elevator garage playground

Welcome to Tralee Village Apartments, a bold and unique vision of what modern apartment living should be! These stylish one-, two-, and three-bedroom Dublin apartments and townhomes are thoughtfully designed with luxurious amenities and spacious, streamlined floor plans. Just imagine the thrill of waking up in your beautiful apartment home, taking a dip in our relaxing swimming pool and spa. If you’ve done enough relaxing, you can work up a sweat in our private fitness studio.



Our Dublin apartments feature unparalleled vista views, walk-in closets, and noise reduction for added convenience. Also, our community amenities go above and beyond to serve our residents, from our neighborhood park and play area to our Wi-Fi enabled resident lounge. Tralee Village is nestled in the convenient and charming town of Dublin, within walking distance from the nearest BART station, and in close proximity to highways 580 and 680, for quick and easy access to all that the Bay Area has to offer. You wil