Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving accessible

Walkable. Modern. Luxury. A home at Park Hacienda Apartments in North Pleasanton offers the style and features you need for your contemporary and on-the-go lifestyle. Let one of our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes be your sanctuary.



Our interiors provide a refreshing and mindful approach to design. You’ll enjoy everything from vaulted ceilings and oversized windows that capture the California sunshine to a fully appointed kitchen with energy-efficient and stainless-steel appliances (in select units). And, with convenient access to I-580 and I-680, as well as convenient BART access, you’re connected to everything the East Bay and beyond have to offer.



Ready to learn more? Give us a call today to schedule your in-person tour.