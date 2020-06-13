Apartment List
261 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,240
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Midtown
10 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,480
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
The Edge
753 Montague Expy, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,630
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
911 sqft
Experience a new apartment community in Milpitas that connects you to everything. It’s where spaces and amenities bring people together, from the rooftop pool and deck, BBQs and retreat areas to the clubhouse and fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
East Industrial
17 Units Available
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Midtown
66 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
910 sqft
Conveniently located on Route 237, these apartments offer spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens with granite counters and darker cabinets. Gym, pool and business center on premises. Just across from El Torito restaurant.
Verified

1 of 123

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,789
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,079
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
800 S Abel St Unit 414
800 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1421 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo, with Amenities! - This large 1421 square foot condo home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. ** Please view our video online https://youtu.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
374 Imagination Place
374 Imagination Place, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1012 sqft
Excellent 2 Bed 2 Bath Town Home - Watch the Video https://youtu.be/IVNi_8TlnsE This 2 Bed 2 Bath Town Home is located in an excellent part of Milpitas, very close to shopping and dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1572 Bleecker Street
1572 Bleecker Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1310 sqft
Trilevel end unit near Great Mall - Spacious well planned home with two large master suites. Large open family living area. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry. Dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
265 North Temple Drive
265 North Temple Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
976 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Milpitas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
163 Rodrigues Ave
163 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2001 sqft
Bright, Spacious, Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas - Come see this bright and spacious, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas with living and family rooms, kitchen eating area, and formal dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
458 Holly Way
458 Holly Way, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1280 sqft
The property is open for MULTI FAMILY application. Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 20, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Sunnyhills
1 Unit Available
111 Jacklin Cir
111 Jacklin Circle, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Milpitas
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,365
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
River Oaks
78 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,193
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,307
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,161
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrill
1 Unit Available
2086 Lockwood Drive
2086 Lockwood Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1629 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364 Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st,2020.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434
49002 Cinnamon Fern Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1215 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This property is fully available on July the 10th 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
49000 Woodgrove Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1670 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed001249706793500017441 1. Highly sought after Warmsprings neighborhood with 9/10 rated Fremont public schools nearby. 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Milpitas, CA

Finding an apartment in Milpitas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

