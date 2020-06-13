Apartment List
225 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newark, CA

Finding an apartment in Newark that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Newark
19 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
Newark
7 Units Available
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar on the Blvd. in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newark
1 Unit Available
36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E
36981 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1330 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,272
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Ardenwood
14 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Sundale
8 Units Available
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northgate
20 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Centerville
5 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
28 Palms
1 Unit Available
5572 Magnolia Terrace - 1
5572 Magnolia Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
945 sqft
Nor Cal Realty Inc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2013 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
4647 Rothbury Common
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
945 sqft
4647 Rothbury Common, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property is available NOW. This single story condo ideally located in Fremont features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, and one carport.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
4802 Garnet Common, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1863 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739d07242cdf048f079d82 Property details: Four bedroom and two full bathroom on second floor.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
9 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,823
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,958
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cherry-Guardino
24 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,212
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Parkmont
41 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
38 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,964
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,027
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
895 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
9 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
City Guide for Newark, CA

"Hey, we're not New Jersey!" While that's not the official motto of Newark, California, perhaps it should be. The two cities have little in common beyond both being in the United States. Well, they are both close to oceans, albeit different ones. The California incarnation takes its name from Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, Scotland, not the English city that inspired the naming of Newark, New Jersey.

Newark is what's known as an enclave city, meaning it is surrounded by another larger city. Think the Vatican, but with less impressive museums and not quite as much ceremony on the cultural calendar. With the city of Fremont surrounding its land mass and the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay Wildlife Refuge to the west, Newark sits comfortably as a part of the greater San Francisco Bay metro area. The Dumbarton Bridge across the bay to Palo Alto puts Newark in the mix when talking about Silicon Valley cities. The technology capital of the world's heartbeat is felt through the region and influences everything from real estate to lifestyle, employment and standard of living. The weather is truly delightful, rarely turning frightful, and the views can be downright amazing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newark, CA

Finding an apartment in Newark that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

