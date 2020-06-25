All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

Oswego Street

2460 Oswego Street · No Longer Available
Location

2460 Oswego Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
media room
new construction
Pasadena's Newest Luxury Development! 2 & 3 Bedroom Custom Homes! Great Location! - Lamanda Court is a newly developed 33-unit luxury apartment building located in beautiful Pasadena, CA near Sierra Madre Blvd and Del Mar Blvd. The property was designed from the ground up to offer elegance, open free flow spacing, all while maintaining welcome home appeal.

Lamanda Court consists of a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom units ranging from 1,300 square feet to 2,045 square feet with prices ranging from $3,200 to $4,300 depending on unit size, per month, for a brand new custom home in a quiet neighborhood. The property will also feature underground parking, elevator access, and beautiful landscaping for all tenants. These stunning homes offer custom kitchens, hardwood and tile flooring, as well as a convenient location to first class schools and all that Pasadena has to offer. Each unit includes a refrigerator, dishwasher & stove, washer & dryer in the unit, and central heating and air.

KEY FEATURES:

~ New Construction
~ New Flooring, New Granite Countertops
~ Central Heating and Air
~ Custom Refrigerators
~ Large Bedroom w/ Ample Closet Space
~ Washer & Dryer In the Unit
~ Jacuzzi Tub
~ Fireplace
~ Crown Molding
~ Mountain Views (limited units)
~ Parking Included
~ Great neighborhood with first class Pasadena Schools
~ Professional Property Management

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

This luxury apartment is in the world renowned and highly desirable City of Pasadena with easy access to the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. The property is a close distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- First Class Schools
- Pasadena Library
- Hastings Ranch
- Pasadena City College
- CalTech
- Gold Line
- Gold's Gym
- Methodist Hospital
- Starbucks
- Santa Anita Golf Course
- Citibank, Bank of America, Chase Bank
- AMC Theatre
- 99 Ranch Market
- CVS

*PETS APPROVED WITH ADDITIONAL $500.00 DEPOSIT AND $50/MO.; BREED RESTRICTIONS

**SORRY NO SMOKING; ADDITIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON**

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.LamandaCourt.com (w w w dot LamandaCourt dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will add your information to the interest list for the property and we will notify you when viewings become available.
5) We are accepting holding deposits on units on a first come basis and also signing leases prior to construction completion.

(RLNE4846284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oswego Street have any available units?
Oswego Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Oswego Street have?
Some of Oswego Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oswego Street currently offering any rent specials?
Oswego Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oswego Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Oswego Street is pet friendly.
Does Oswego Street offer parking?
Yes, Oswego Street offers parking.
Does Oswego Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oswego Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oswego Street have a pool?
No, Oswego Street does not have a pool.
Does Oswego Street have accessible units?
No, Oswego Street does not have accessible units.
Does Oswego Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oswego Street has units with dishwashers.
