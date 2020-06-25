Oswego Street

Amenities

Pasadena's Newest Luxury Development! 2 & 3 Bedroom Custom Homes! Great Location! - Lamanda Court is a newly developed 33-unit luxury apartment building located in beautiful Pasadena, CA near Sierra Madre Blvd and Del Mar Blvd. The property was designed from the ground up to offer elegance, open free flow spacing, all while maintaining welcome home appeal.



Lamanda Court consists of a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom units ranging from 1,300 square feet to 2,045 square feet with prices ranging from $3,200 to $4,300 depending on unit size, per month, for a brand new custom home in a quiet neighborhood. The property will also feature underground parking, elevator access, and beautiful landscaping for all tenants. These stunning homes offer custom kitchens, hardwood and tile flooring, as well as a convenient location to first class schools and all that Pasadena has to offer. Each unit includes a refrigerator, dishwasher & stove, washer & dryer in the unit, and central heating and air.



KEY FEATURES:



~ New Construction

~ New Flooring, New Granite Countertops

~ Central Heating and Air

~ Custom Refrigerators

~ Large Bedroom w/ Ample Closet Space

~ Washer & Dryer In the Unit

~ Jacuzzi Tub

~ Fireplace

~ Crown Molding

~ Mountain Views (limited units)

~ Parking Included

~ Great neighborhood with first class Pasadena Schools

~ Professional Property Management



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:



This luxury apartment is in the world renowned and highly desirable City of Pasadena with easy access to the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. The property is a close distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- First Class Schools

- Pasadena Library

- Hastings Ranch

- Pasadena City College

- CalTech

- Gold Line

- Gold's Gym

- Methodist Hospital

- Starbucks

- Santa Anita Golf Course

- Citibank, Bank of America, Chase Bank

- AMC Theatre

- 99 Ranch Market

- CVS



*PETS APPROVED WITH ADDITIONAL $500.00 DEPOSIT AND $50/MO.; BREED RESTRICTIONS



**SORRY NO SMOKING; ADDITIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON**



