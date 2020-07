Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage internet access package receiving pet friendly yoga

Avalon Del Mar Station offers furnished and un-furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in the heart of historic Old Pasadena. Walk to trendy Paseo Colorado, boutique shops, popular restaurants and entertainment venues, or enjoy the on-site restaurants and shops right outside these stunning apartment rentals in Pasadena. And, with the Metro Gold Line station right at our community, you can easily zip to downtown L.A. or Hollywood in minutes and kiss your commute goodbye. Great apartment rentals in Pasadena, great service and the amenities you deserve. All at a location that’s exactly right, exactly where you want to be.