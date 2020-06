Amenities

Located in prime San Rafael area, this private, serene mid-century home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with updated kitchen and baths. Nice sized two bedrooms and a den. Seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor areas. Lovely patios overlooking natural landscape and mature trees. Other amenities include: Two car attached garage and central air-conditioning.