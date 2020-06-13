99 S. Raymond Ave 207

Amenities

Castle Green 1+1 Located in Old Town Pasadena - Located in Old Town Pasadena within walking distance of the Metro Gold Line, shops, and restaurants you will find yourself stepping back in time as you enter the gates of the Castle Green. Built in 1898 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places this home benefits from its Mills Act status. This spacious condo, offers modern updates and old world charm with views of the mountains and the serenity of the gardens below with its koi pond and fountain. This bright airy unit with high ceilings, decorative fireplace, ample closet space and a large kitchen to entertain or just relax and enjoy the balcony or main room. The Castle community offers many areas to relax and enjoy from the rooftop deck, to the architecturally pleasing grand living room, parlor, marble grand staircase and entry, as well as the verandah. The front desk clerk is there to greet you 24hrs a day and to operate the ornate elevator that takes you to your floor.



