Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

99 S. Raymond Ave 207

99 South Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

99 South Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Castle Green 1+1 Located in Old Town Pasadena - Located in Old Town Pasadena within walking distance of the Metro Gold Line, shops, and restaurants you will find yourself stepping back in time as you enter the gates of the Castle Green. Built in 1898 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places this home benefits from its Mills Act status. This spacious condo, offers modern updates and old world charm with views of the mountains and the serenity of the gardens below with its koi pond and fountain. This bright airy unit with high ceilings, decorative fireplace, ample closet space and a large kitchen to entertain or just relax and enjoy the balcony or main room. The Castle community offers many areas to relax and enjoy from the rooftop deck, to the architecturally pleasing grand living room, parlor, marble grand staircase and entry, as well as the verandah. The front desk clerk is there to greet you 24hrs a day and to operate the ornate elevator that takes you to your floor.

(RLNE5334491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 have any available units?
99 S. Raymond Ave 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 currently offering any rent specials?
99 S. Raymond Ave 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 pet-friendly?
No, 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 offer parking?
No, 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 does not offer parking.
Does 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 have a pool?
No, 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 does not have a pool.
Does 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 have accessible units?
No, 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 S. Raymond Ave 207 does not have units with air conditioning.

