All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
972 S Orange Grove Boulevard
Last updated November 9 2019 at 6:08 AM

972 S Orange Grove Boulevard

972 Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

972 Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the sought-after Grosvenor Square on prestigious Orange Grove Boulevard, this elegant andbeautifully done condominium is bound to captivate the discriminating buyer. No detail has beenspared, as the whole unit was updated in 2008 with a warm color palette, designer window treatments,wall coverings, and carpet. This unit features a remodeled kitchen, dual paned windows, and newercopper plumbing. The expansive living room with crown and base moldings, as well as numerous seatingareas, is centered around the fireplace with wood mantle and receives ample light from the adjacentenclosed bonus atrium. There is also an adjoining, light-filled formal dining area. The galley kitchen hasgranite counter tops and a built in washer and dryer. The master suite has a three-quarter bath and thesecond bedroom has an adjacent full bath with separate shower. The complex is meticulouslymaintained and this development is a quick shot to the 110 Freeway as well as the shops andrestaurants in Old Town Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
972 S Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
972 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
No, 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 972 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton