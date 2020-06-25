972 S Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

Located in the sought-after Grosvenor Square on prestigious Orange Grove Boulevard, this elegant andbeautifully done condominium is bound to captivate the discriminating buyer. No detail has beenspared, as the whole unit was updated in 2008 with a warm color palette, designer window treatments,wall coverings, and carpet. This unit features a remodeled kitchen, dual paned windows, and newercopper plumbing. The expansive living room with crown and base moldings, as well as numerous seatingareas, is centered around the fireplace with wood mantle and receives ample light from the adjacentenclosed bonus atrium. There is also an adjoining, light-filled formal dining area. The galley kitchen hasgranite counter tops and a built in washer and dryer. The master suite has a three-quarter bath and thesecond bedroom has an adjacent full bath with separate shower. The complex is meticulouslymaintained and this development is a quick shot to the 110 Freeway as well as the shops andrestaurants in Old Town Pasadena.