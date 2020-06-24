All apartments in Pasadena
931 E Walnut Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

931 E Walnut Street

931 E Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

931 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
media room
Live Work Space!! Be part of a neighborhood of diligent, inspired, forward-thinking professionals who want a lifestyle that combines community and career ideas. Lake @ Walnut is designed to accommodate both your personal and professional life with our live/workspaces. This stylish live/work condo is approximately 1,920 square feet with workspace and live space, 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathrooms with an exterior location overlooking South Lake Avenue. Interior amenities include upgraded granite countertops, designer backsplash, tiled stone showers, Kitchen Aid stainless refrigerator & stainless steel kitchen appliances, & Whirlpool Duet Series washer/dryer included. Lake @ Walnut building amenities consists of a courtyard with lush landscaping, BBQ, fountain, and a fireplace. Additional amenities include a lobby, clubroom, and premier fitness center. Ultimate location!One block from the metro close to shopping, theaters, bookstores, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 E Walnut Street have any available units?
931 E Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 E Walnut Street have?
Some of 931 E Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 E Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
931 E Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 E Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 931 E Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 931 E Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 931 E Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 931 E Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 E Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 E Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 931 E Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 931 E Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 931 E Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 931 E Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 E Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
