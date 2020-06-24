931 E Walnut Street

Amenities

Live Work Space!! Be part of a neighborhood of diligent, inspired, forward-thinking professionals who want a lifestyle that combines community and career ideas. Lake @ Walnut is designed to accommodate both your personal and professional life with our live/workspaces. This stylish live/work condo is approximately 1,920 square feet with workspace and live space, 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathrooms with an exterior location overlooking South Lake Avenue. Interior amenities include upgraded granite countertops, designer backsplash, tiled stone showers, Kitchen Aid stainless refrigerator & stainless steel kitchen appliances, & Whirlpool Duet Series washer/dryer included. Lake @ Walnut building amenities consists of a courtyard with lush landscaping, BBQ, fountain, and a fireplace. Additional amenities include a lobby, clubroom, and premier fitness center. Ultimate location!One block from the metro close to shopping, theaters, bookstores, and restaurants.