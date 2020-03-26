All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

920 Granite Drive

920 Granite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Granite Drive, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
valet service
Best location in the heart of Pasadena's desirable South Lake Ave District. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence is located on the first floor with a large living room, fireplace and patio. Master suite has a walk-in closet, master bath with two sinks, shower, soaking tub and balcony. Second bedroom also a suite with a bathroom and balcony. Granite Park Place is a full service luxury building with concierge and valet parking services. This association features club room, fitness center, pool and spa, outdoor fireplace and poolside barbeque. Top of the line interior amenities include kitchen with Viking Professional Series stainless steel appliances, pearl quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, hardwood flooring by Kahrs, and marble baths with Kohler fixtures. This unit is a 2 story townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Granite Drive have any available units?
920 Granite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Granite Drive have?
Some of 920 Granite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Granite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Granite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Granite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 920 Granite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 920 Granite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 Granite Drive offers parking.
Does 920 Granite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Granite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Granite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 920 Granite Drive has a pool.
Does 920 Granite Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Granite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Granite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Granite Drive has units with dishwashers.
