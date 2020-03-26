920 Granite Drive

Amenities

Best location in the heart of Pasadena's desirable South Lake Ave District. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence is located on the first floor with a large living room, fireplace and patio. Master suite has a walk-in closet, master bath with two sinks, shower, soaking tub and balcony. Second bedroom also a suite with a bathroom and balcony. Granite Park Place is a full service luxury building with concierge and valet parking services. This association features club room, fitness center, pool and spa, outdoor fireplace and poolside barbeque. Top of the line interior amenities include kitchen with Viking Professional Series stainless steel appliances, pearl quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, hardwood flooring by Kahrs, and marble baths with Kohler fixtures. This unit is a 2 story townhome.