90 S Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this turnkey "move in ready" home! This beautiful condo has it all! Included in the main floor features a dining room area, living room, cozy custom-stone fireplace, built-in remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, bonus storage/pantry, 6-burner gas stove, energy efficient refrigerator, and microwave. Upstairs spacious master suite has a spacious closet, vaulted ceilings, and dual sinks bathroom. Upstairs spacious second bedroom is upgraded with mirror closet and updated bathroom. The entire house has been remodeled with dual pane windows, custom shutters, recessed lighting, granite counter top bathrooms, and crown molding. This corner home has a private backyard, hot tub hook up, and custom redwood deck patio so you can enjoy BBQ, family time, or having guests. This home includes washer-and-dryer and two-car garage with custom built-in cabinets. Extra features include wired for Alarm System and Satellite Dish. This is a quiet gated-community complex conveniently located in the prime area of Pasadena: close to “Blue Ribbon” A-Rated schools, shopping, and great restaurants.