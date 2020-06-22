All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 90 S Roosevelt Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
90 S Roosevelt Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

90 S Roosevelt Avenue

90 South Roosevelt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

90 South Roosevelt Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this turnkey "move in ready" home! This beautiful condo has it all! Included in the main floor features a dining room area, living room, cozy custom-stone fireplace, built-in remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, bonus storage/pantry, 6-burner gas stove, energy efficient refrigerator, and microwave. Upstairs spacious master suite has a spacious closet, vaulted ceilings, and dual sinks bathroom. Upstairs spacious second bedroom is upgraded with mirror closet and updated bathroom. The entire house has been remodeled with dual pane windows, custom shutters, recessed lighting, granite counter top bathrooms, and crown molding. This corner home has a private backyard, hot tub hook up, and custom redwood deck patio so you can enjoy BBQ, family time, or having guests. This home includes washer-and-dryer and two-car garage with custom built-in cabinets. Extra features include wired for Alarm System and Satellite Dish. This is a quiet gated-community complex conveniently located in the prime area of Pasadena: close to “Blue Ribbon” A-Rated schools, shopping, and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 S Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
90 S Roosevelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 S Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 90 S Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 S Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
90 S Roosevelt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 S Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 90 S Roosevelt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 90 S Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 90 S Roosevelt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 90 S Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 S Roosevelt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 S Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 90 S Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 90 S Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 90 S Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 90 S Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 S Roosevelt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton