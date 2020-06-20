All apartments in Pasadena
880 Seco Street
880 Seco Street

880 Seco Street · No Longer Available
Location

880 Seco Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Prospect Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cd9eaf087 ---- This is a lovely remodeled home just steps from the Rose Bowl, Brookside Golf Course and much much more! You couldn\'t find a more convenient and picturesque setting. The home is on a large gated lot with a large yard. The landscaping has been refreshed and the yard has a lot of new green grass! The home has beautiful, refinished hardwood flooring throughout the living areas. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, counter-tops, tile floor and appliances, The entire home has been freshly painted and has new carpet in the bedrooms. The home has nice bonus features which include a laundry room, fireplace, extra closet space, ample amounts of off-street parking and much much more. The Landlord will pay for water and gardening service. Please schedule a time to view the home with Real Property Management. Move in costs: $2500 - Rent $2500 - Deposit $40 - Application Fee (Per Adult over 18) $175 - Resident Service Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Seco Street have any available units?
880 Seco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 Seco Street have?
Some of 880 Seco Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Seco Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 Seco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Seco Street pet-friendly?
No, 880 Seco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 880 Seco Street offer parking?
Yes, 880 Seco Street offers parking.
Does 880 Seco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Seco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Seco Street have a pool?
No, 880 Seco Street does not have a pool.
Does 880 Seco Street have accessible units?
No, 880 Seco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Seco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 Seco Street does not have units with dishwashers.

