880 Seco Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cd9eaf087 ---- This is a lovely remodeled home just steps from the Rose Bowl, Brookside Golf Course and much much more! You couldn\'t find a more convenient and picturesque setting. The home is on a large gated lot with a large yard. The landscaping has been refreshed and the yard has a lot of new green grass! The home has beautiful, refinished hardwood flooring throughout the living areas. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, counter-tops, tile floor and appliances, The entire home has been freshly painted and has new carpet in the bedrooms. The home has nice bonus features which include a laundry room, fireplace, extra closet space, ample amounts of off-street parking and much much more. The Landlord will pay for water and gardening service. Please schedule a time to view the home with Real Property Management. Move in costs: $2500 - Rent $2500 - Deposit $40 - Application Fee (Per Adult over 18) $175 - Resident Service Fee