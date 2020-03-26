All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

850 Chula Vista Ave

850 Chula Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

850 Chula Vista Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Brookside Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Can be furnished or non-furnished. Owner open to lease-to-sell option.Can be Short term rental or long term lease (1 year)

- Walkable to Rose Bowl and brookside golfcourse
- Located on half hill with breathtaking panoramic view of the San Gabriel mountains, Brookside Golf Course and Rose Bowl
- a 17min drive to Downtown Los Angeles, and a 7 min drive to Old Town Pasadena.
- Located in the most desirable araes in Pasadena. Neighbor houses are $3Million +
- Panoramic view of the San Gabriel Mountains and Brookside Golf Course
- Newly remodeled in 2016 with hardwood floor and world-class appliances (Viking and Miele appliances)
- San Marino Security Systems
- 0.68 acre of land with large yard space for family
- One story house kids friendly
- Located in one of the most prestigious Neighborhood in Pasadena: Linda Vista area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Chula Vista Ave have any available units?
850 Chula Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 850 Chula Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
850 Chula Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Chula Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 850 Chula Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 850 Chula Vista Ave offer parking?
No, 850 Chula Vista Ave does not offer parking.
Does 850 Chula Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Chula Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Chula Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 850 Chula Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 850 Chula Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 850 Chula Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Chula Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Chula Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Chula Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Chula Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
