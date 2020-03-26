850 Chula Vista Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Can be furnished or non-furnished. Owner open to lease-to-sell option.Can be Short term rental or long term lease (1 year)



- Walkable to Rose Bowl and brookside golfcourse

- Located on half hill with breathtaking panoramic view of the San Gabriel mountains, Brookside Golf Course and Rose Bowl

- a 17min drive to Downtown Los Angeles, and a 7 min drive to Old Town Pasadena.

- Located in the most desirable araes in Pasadena. Neighbor houses are $3Million +

- Panoramic view of the San Gabriel Mountains and Brookside Golf Course

- Newly remodeled in 2016 with hardwood floor and world-class appliances (Viking and Miele appliances)

- San Marino Security Systems

- 0.68 acre of land with large yard space for family

- One story house kids friendly

- Located in one of the most prestigious Neighborhood in Pasadena: Linda Vista area.