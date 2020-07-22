All apartments in Pasadena
81 N Roosevelt Avenue

81 North Roosevelt Avenue
Location

81 North Roosevelt Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tri-level Colonial townhome located in desirable tree-lined street of East Pasadena. This appealing front unit shares only one wall and has its own private secure stairwell and balcony area. The first floor offers a freshly painted open floor plan with large living room, dinning area, half bathroom, newer remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, quality appliances, popular large stainless steel sink, pantry and garden window. The 2nd floor has a large guest room and master bedroom with dual closets and linen cabinet. Both bedrooms have tree-top views and lots of light. The hallway bathroom has a newer vanity, heating light and tile flooring. On ground level, under unit, is an oversized attached 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Wood laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, triple paned windows, plantation shutters, close proximity to grocery store, restaurants, PCC, Gold Line, shopping and Rose parade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 N Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
81 N Roosevelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 N Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 81 N Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 N Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
81 N Roosevelt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 N Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 81 N Roosevelt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 81 N Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 81 N Roosevelt Avenue offers parking.
Does 81 N Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 N Roosevelt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 N Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 81 N Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 81 N Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 81 N Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 81 N Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 N Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
