81 N Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tri-level Colonial townhome located in desirable tree-lined street of East Pasadena. This appealing front unit shares only one wall and has its own private secure stairwell and balcony area. The first floor offers a freshly painted open floor plan with large living room, dinning area, half bathroom, newer remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, quality appliances, popular large stainless steel sink, pantry and garden window. The 2nd floor has a large guest room and master bedroom with dual closets and linen cabinet. Both bedrooms have tree-top views and lots of light. The hallway bathroom has a newer vanity, heating light and tile flooring. On ground level, under unit, is an oversized attached 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Wood laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, triple paned windows, plantation shutters, close proximity to grocery store, restaurants, PCC, Gold Line, shopping and Rose parade.