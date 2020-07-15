750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

** 3 Bedroom House with 1 car garage, Super Location. Fireplace, Hardwood floors... - Super Location, 750 S Mentor Avenue, South of California Bl. 3 bedroom, 1 Bath single family home. Hardwood floors. Fireplace. Central Air Conditioning. Yard. 1 car garage. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer. This home comes with stove, oven, and refrigerator. Gardener is included with rent. This home is ready for move in now.

This is for a one year lease, and....

PLEASE NOTE: ONE SMALL PET WILL BE ALLOWED WITH REFERENCE PAPERS AND A HIGHER SECURITY DEPOSIT. THANK YOU.



Please call Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. (DRE 02043101), 626-577-3060.

Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. is located: 540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Please view all of our listings at http://www.managedbycornerstone.com/rental_listings

Please add us on Facebook and Twitter for daily rental updates.

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Pasadena-CA/Cornerstone-RE-Management-INC/163292393704944?ref=ts

Twitter:

http://www.twitter.com/rentcp

Thank you!



(RLNE5425117)