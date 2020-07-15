All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750

750 South Mentor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

750 South Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Mentor Catalina

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
** 3 Bedroom House with 1 car garage, Super Location. Fireplace, Hardwood floors... - Super Location, 750 S Mentor Avenue, South of California Bl. 3 bedroom, 1 Bath single family home. Hardwood floors. Fireplace. Central Air Conditioning. Yard. 1 car garage. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer. This home comes with stove, oven, and refrigerator. Gardener is included with rent. This home is ready for move in now.
This is for a one year lease, and....
PLEASE NOTE: ONE SMALL PET WILL BE ALLOWED WITH REFERENCE PAPERS AND A HIGHER SECURITY DEPOSIT. THANK YOU.

Please call Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. (DRE 02043101), 626-577-3060.
Cornerstone R/E Management, Inc. is located: 540 El Dorado Street, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101.
Please view all of our listings at http://www.managedbycornerstone.com/rental_listings
Thank you!

(RLNE5425117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 have any available units?
750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 have?
Some of 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 currently offering any rent specials?
750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 is pet friendly.
Does 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 offer parking?
Yes, 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 offers parking.
Does 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 have a pool?
No, 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 does not have a pool.
Does 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 have accessible units?
No, 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 S. Mentor Avenue - 750 does not have units with dishwashers.
