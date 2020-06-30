All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
730 S Marengo Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

730 S Marengo Avenue

730 Marengo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

730 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer construction, built in 2017, in the heart of Pasadena near Old Town, The Paseo Shops, Huntington Hospital, Cal Tech & freeways, yet away from the hustle & bustle! Beautiful Mediterranean architectural design includes a stunning street presence, gated access, unique glass & wrought ironwork doors, courtyard entry with dramatic pillar detailing, fountain and fire pit gathering place; and beautiful, detailed wrought iron railings and gates. The thoughtfully designed, multi-level floorplan provides excellent separation of living and bedroom areas, a main level, open floorplan featuring wide plank oak flooring; Spacious living area; gourmet kitchen featuring top of the line stainless steel appliances including gas range, refrigerator, & dishwasher, slab granite counters, sleek cabinetry, hidden hinges, and glass-front cabinetry for display; generous dining space; convenient powder bath on the main level; carpeted top-level features three large suites, two on the second level and one master on the third level with mirrored closet doors, full baths with granite counters and complementary tile flooring and tub/shower surrounds; extensive custom millwork; the lowest level features a tiled, separate laundry room with gas service, plus private garage with electric gated underground access, separate secured garage door, and elevator service to the main level. Common area courtyard for relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
730 S Marengo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 730 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
730 S Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 730 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 730 S Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 S Marengo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 730 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 730 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 730 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 S Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

