730 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Newer construction, built in 2017, in the heart of Pasadena near Old Town, The Paseo Shops, Huntington Hospital, Cal Tech & freeways, yet away from the hustle & bustle! Beautiful Mediterranean architectural design includes a stunning street presence, gated access, unique glass & wrought ironwork doors, courtyard entry with dramatic pillar detailing, fountain and fire pit gathering place; and beautiful, detailed wrought iron railings and gates. The thoughtfully designed, multi-level floorplan provides excellent separation of living and bedroom areas, a main level, open floorplan featuring wide plank oak flooring; Spacious living area; gourmet kitchen featuring top of the line stainless steel appliances including gas range, refrigerator, & dishwasher, slab granite counters, sleek cabinetry, hidden hinges, and glass-front cabinetry for display; generous dining space; convenient powder bath on the main level; carpeted top-level features three large suites, two on the second level and one master on the third level with mirrored closet doors, full baths with granite counters and complementary tile flooring and tub/shower surrounds; extensive custom millwork; the lowest level features a tiled, separate laundry room with gas service, plus private garage with electric gated underground access, separate secured garage door, and elevator service to the main level. Common area courtyard for relaxation.