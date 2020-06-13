72 S Greenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Fabulous townhouse with great location and condition, features a large living room and dining area and kitchen on the middle level with Laminate wood flooring. Fireplace in living room. Kitchen has ample wood cabinetry, Corian countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood balcony off living room. Also downstairs is a half bath. Upstairs are two good-sized bedrooms, one with a small balcony. Laundry in garage, attached one car garage and additional parking space with carport very next to the unit. It is close to everything PCC, Caltech, Old Town, the Gold line, Freeway access, and recreational facilities.