Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

72 S Greenwood Avenue

72 South Greenwood Avenue · (949) 783-2400
Location

72 South Greenwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 808 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Fabulous townhouse with great location and condition, features a large living room and dining area and kitchen on the middle level with Laminate wood flooring. Fireplace in living room. Kitchen has ample wood cabinetry, Corian countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood balcony off living room. Also downstairs is a half bath. Upstairs are two good-sized bedrooms, one with a small balcony. Laundry in garage, attached one car garage and additional parking space with carport very next to the unit. It is close to everything PCC, Caltech, Old Town, the Gold line, Freeway access, and recreational facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 S Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
72 S Greenwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 S Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 72 S Greenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 S Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
72 S Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 S Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 72 S Greenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 72 S Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 72 S Greenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 72 S Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 S Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 S Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 72 S Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 72 S Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 72 S Greenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 72 S Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 S Greenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
