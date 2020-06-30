All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

72 Bonnie Ave

72 South Bonnie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

72 South Bonnie Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
sauna
Bedrooms 3 Beds
Bathrooms 2 Baths
Parking Off street
Lease Duration 1 Year
Deposit $2,850
Pets Policy No Pets Allowed

Description

DESCRIPTION
Third floor unit w/ balcony facing east for morning sun. This attractive, open concept condo offers 9ft. ceilings with crown moldings, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer and dryer are conveniently located inside unit. Both bedrooms are master suites with custom walk-in closets, ceramic tile floors baths and newer fixtures. The living room features a gas log fireplace and access to covered balcony for morning sun. Subterranean parking. HOA Community offers pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue and gym. Pasadena Playhouse District and close to Paseo Colorado, Old Pasadena and Gold Line.

Pasadena
Terms
1 yr. lease preferred. Owner pays water, trash, gardening, and HOA. Deposits to hold are non-refundable. Application processing fee of $35.00/per individual. Applications required on all persons over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 72 Bonnie Ave have any available units?
72 Bonnie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Bonnie Ave have?
Some of 72 Bonnie Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Bonnie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
72 Bonnie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Bonnie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Bonnie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 72 Bonnie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 72 Bonnie Ave offers parking.
Does 72 Bonnie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Bonnie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Bonnie Ave have a pool?
Yes, 72 Bonnie Ave has a pool.
Does 72 Bonnie Ave have accessible units?
No, 72 Bonnie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Bonnie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Bonnie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

