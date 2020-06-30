72 Bonnie Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill pet friendly sauna

Bedrooms 3 Beds

Bathrooms 2 Baths

Parking Off street

Lease Duration 1 Year

Deposit $2,850

Pets Policy No Pets Allowed



Third floor unit w/ balcony facing east for morning sun. This attractive, open concept condo offers 9ft. ceilings with crown moldings, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer and dryer are conveniently located inside unit. Both bedrooms are master suites with custom walk-in closets, ceramic tile floors baths and newer fixtures. The living room features a gas log fireplace and access to covered balcony for morning sun. Subterranean parking. HOA Community offers pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue and gym. Pasadena Playhouse District and close to Paseo Colorado, Old Pasadena and Gold Line.



1 yr. lease preferred. Owner pays water, trash, gardening, and HOA. Deposits to hold are non-refundable. Application processing fee of $35.00/per individual. Applications required on all persons over the age of 18.