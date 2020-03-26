700 S Lake Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This gracious single-level condo in the popular 700 South Lake complex features a formal entry opening to a large living room with fireplace, wet bar and a formal dining room. Glass sliding door opens to a large private balcony with a lovely view to the courtyard with pool and spa. The eat-in kitchen which includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and pantry also opens to the balcony. The adjacent laundry area comes complete with washer and dryer. The generous master suite boasts a walk-in closet, additional closet and master bath with dual sinks. Amenities include two assigned side-by-side parking spaces and storage locker.Close to South Lake restaurants and shopping and Caltech - this location is hard to beat! Sorry, pets are not permitted.