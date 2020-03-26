All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

700 S Lake Avenue

700 South Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

700 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Mentor Catalina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This gracious single-level condo in the popular 700 South Lake complex features a formal entry opening to a large living room with fireplace, wet bar and a formal dining room. Glass sliding door opens to a large private balcony with a lovely view to the courtyard with pool and spa. The eat-in kitchen which includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and pantry also opens to the balcony. The adjacent laundry area comes complete with washer and dryer. The generous master suite boasts a walk-in closet, additional closet and master bath with dual sinks. Amenities include two assigned side-by-side parking spaces and storage locker.Close to South Lake restaurants and shopping and Caltech - this location is hard to beat! Sorry, pets are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S Lake Avenue have any available units?
700 S Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 S Lake Avenue have?
Some of 700 S Lake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 S Lake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 S Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 700 S Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 700 S Lake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 700 S Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 S Lake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S Lake Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 700 S Lake Avenue has a pool.
Does 700 S Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 S Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 S Lake Avenue has units with dishwashers.
