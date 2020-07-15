All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 694 South GRAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
694 South GRAND Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

694 South GRAND Avenue

694 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

694 Grand Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare opportunity to live in one of Pasadena's best neighborhoods, the Lower Arroyo Seco. One of five Craftsman style cottages located in a park-like setting on historic Grand Avenue, adjacent to Arroyo Boulevard favored by bicyclists, joggers and people that like to stroll; a neighborhood to experience, with lovely scenery and distinguished architecture. The cottage has many original features including welcoming front porch, vaulted wood ceilings with skylights and built-ins, complimented with modern amenities including washer & dryer, updated kitchen and bath. Available for immediate occupancy. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. DRE# 0082899.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 South GRAND Avenue have any available units?
694 South GRAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 694 South GRAND Avenue have?
Some of 694 South GRAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 South GRAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
694 South GRAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 South GRAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 694 South GRAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 694 South GRAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 694 South GRAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 694 South GRAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 694 South GRAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 South GRAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 694 South GRAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 694 South GRAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 694 South GRAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 694 South GRAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 694 South GRAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton