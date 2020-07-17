Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This fabulous cottage is perfect for the discerning traveler...who is tired of hotels. A gracious home away from home. Fully furnished, i.e. all linens, pots, pans, tableware, all kitchen appliances (stove,refrigerator, dishwasher,micro-wave,blender,coffeemaker), TVs, C/A, DSL & cable available at tenants expense. First floor features office, formal dining room, kitchen, living room, bathroom, decking for outdoor enjoyment. Second floor: bedroom, bathroom, sitting room/second bedroom, if necessary. House is located behind 649 La Loma Road.