All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 649 La Loma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
649 La Loma Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

649 La Loma Road

649 La Loma Road · (626) 695-2311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

649 La Loma Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fabulous cottage is perfect for the discerning traveler...who is tired of hotels. A gracious home away from home. Fully furnished, i.e. all linens, pots, pans, tableware, all kitchen appliances (stove,refrigerator, dishwasher,micro-wave,blender,coffeemaker), TVs, C/A, DSL & cable available at tenants expense. First floor features office, formal dining room, kitchen, living room, bathroom, decking for outdoor enjoyment. Second floor: bedroom, bathroom, sitting room/second bedroom, if necessary. House is located behind 649 La Loma Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 La Loma Road have any available units?
649 La Loma Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 La Loma Road have?
Some of 649 La Loma Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 La Loma Road currently offering any rent specials?
649 La Loma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 La Loma Road pet-friendly?
No, 649 La Loma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 649 La Loma Road offer parking?
Yes, 649 La Loma Road offers parking.
Does 649 La Loma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 La Loma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 La Loma Road have a pool?
No, 649 La Loma Road does not have a pool.
Does 649 La Loma Road have accessible units?
No, 649 La Loma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 649 La Loma Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 La Loma Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 649 La Loma Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CALancaster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
Lower Arroyo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity