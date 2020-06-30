Rent Calculator
625 S Orange Grove Blvd
625 S Orange Grove Blvd
625 Orange Grove Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
625 Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
One of Pasadena's exclusive neighborhoods. Best public and private schools in Pasadena.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 S Orange Grove Blvd have any available units?
625 S Orange Grove Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 625 S Orange Grove Blvd have?
Some of 625 S Orange Grove Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 625 S Orange Grove Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
625 S Orange Grove Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S Orange Grove Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 625 S Orange Grove Blvd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 625 S Orange Grove Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 625 S Orange Grove Blvd offers parking.
Does 625 S Orange Grove Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 S Orange Grove Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S Orange Grove Blvd have a pool?
No, 625 S Orange Grove Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 625 S Orange Grove Blvd have accessible units?
No, 625 S Orange Grove Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S Orange Grove Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S Orange Grove Blvd has units with dishwashers.
