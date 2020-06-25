625 E Del Mar Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Located near South Lake Shops/Restaurants, Paseo Colorado, Cal Tech, Old Town Pasadena and Transportation, this security complex is the place to be! The recently remodeled, first floor, open concept end unit has newer laminate wood flooring, paint and recessed lighting. From the tiled Entry with double wide coat closet, the Light and Bright Kitchen (Appliances included!) overlooks the Dining Area and Living Room which is highlighted by a Corner Fireplace, Wet Bar and Sliding Glass Door to the Private Patio which spans the rear of the unit. The Master Suite is very large with a walk-in closet. The Master Bath features a shower over tub (full bath) and double sinks in the long vanity. The secondary Bedroom is also spacious, overlooks the courtyard patio and has a double wardrobe closet. The Hall Bath also features a shower over tub. Laundry Closet is in the Hall and Washer and Dryer are included! Gated Subterranean Parking with Two Assigned Parking Spaces included. Move Right In and Enjoy all that Life has to Offer!