Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:44 AM

625 E Del Mar Boulevard

625 East Del Mar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

625 East Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Located near South Lake Shops/Restaurants, Paseo Colorado, Cal Tech, Old Town Pasadena and Transportation, this security complex is the place to be! The recently remodeled, first floor, open concept end unit has newer laminate wood flooring, paint and recessed lighting. From the tiled Entry with double wide coat closet, the Light and Bright Kitchen (Appliances included!) overlooks the Dining Area and Living Room which is highlighted by a Corner Fireplace, Wet Bar and Sliding Glass Door to the Private Patio which spans the rear of the unit. The Master Suite is very large with a walk-in closet. The Master Bath features a shower over tub (full bath) and double sinks in the long vanity. The secondary Bedroom is also spacious, overlooks the courtyard patio and has a double wardrobe closet. The Hall Bath also features a shower over tub. Laundry Closet is in the Hall and Washer and Dryer are included! Gated Subterranean Parking with Two Assigned Parking Spaces included. Move Right In and Enjoy all that Life has to Offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 E Del Mar Boulevard have any available units?
625 E Del Mar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 E Del Mar Boulevard have?
Some of 625 E Del Mar Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 E Del Mar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
625 E Del Mar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E Del Mar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 625 E Del Mar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 625 E Del Mar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 625 E Del Mar Boulevard offers parking.
Does 625 E Del Mar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 E Del Mar Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E Del Mar Boulevard have a pool?
No, 625 E Del Mar Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 625 E Del Mar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 625 E Del Mar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E Del Mar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 E Del Mar Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
