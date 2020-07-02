All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:42 PM

61 S Oak Avenue

61 South Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

61 South Oak Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable area of Pasadena. Laminated floor through out the living room, dinning area, kitchen and laundry area. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms including one master, carpet in each bedrooms. Very bright in this whole house, open floor plan for gathering family members chatting, talking, reading, laughing, eating, drinking all together. Detached three cars garage, also have the nice, long, wide concrete drive way could park 5-6 more cars for party events. Fruit trees in the back yard brings the shades and sweet at the same time. Front porch is also a great spot to have a cup of tea in the sunshine morning. Easy access to I-210, minutes to Cal-tech, Pasadena City College, Pasadena old Town and Downtown LA. Make a appointment to review this house, you will like it. (((The room next to garage is not for lease, landlord keeps for storage purpose.))) ** contact / text Ivy Jou at 626-688-6377 for viewing ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 S Oak Avenue have any available units?
61 S Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 61 S Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 S Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 S Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 61 S Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 61 S Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61 S Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 61 S Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 S Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 S Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 S Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 S Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 S Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 S Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 S Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 S Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 S Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

