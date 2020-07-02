61 S Oak Avenue

Amenities

Desirable area of Pasadena. Laminated floor through out the living room, dinning area, kitchen and laundry area. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms including one master, carpet in each bedrooms. Very bright in this whole house, open floor plan for gathering family members chatting, talking, reading, laughing, eating, drinking all together. Detached three cars garage, also have the nice, long, wide concrete drive way could park 5-6 more cars for party events. Fruit trees in the back yard brings the shades and sweet at the same time. Front porch is also a great spot to have a cup of tea in the sunshine morning. Easy access to I-210, minutes to Cal-tech, Pasadena City College, Pasadena old Town and Downtown LA. Make a appointment to review this house, you will like it. (((The room next to garage is not for lease, landlord keeps for storage purpose.))) ** contact / text Ivy Jou at 626-688-6377 for viewing ***