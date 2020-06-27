All apartments in Pasadena
515 S Madison Avenue
515 S Madison Avenue

515 South Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A perfect combination of classic and modern living. This beautifully updated townhome is located just minutes away from Caltech, the Paseo, Old Town, the Metro gold line and many major freeways. The living room on the ground features gorgeous hardwood floor, plantation shutters and an elegant fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with all newer stainless appliances. There is also a lovely breakfast bar which brings a perfect connection between the kitchen and the dining area. A 1/2bath is conveniently located on this ground. Downstairs are a spacious storage room, a 3/4 bath and the 2-car garage. The storage can be easily transformed into a study or a small guest room with written consent. Walking onto upstairs you will find two large master suites. Both have excellent natural light. In addition, the bigger suite has a fabulous mountain view.

If you are looking for a quiet home in an outstanding location in Pasadena, DO NOT MISS this rare opportunity. You will be guaranteed for a cozy, fun and worry-free living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S Madison Avenue have any available units?
515 S Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 S Madison Avenue have?
Some of 515 S Madison Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 S Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 S Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 S Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 515 S Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 S Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 S Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 S Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 S Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 S Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 S Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 S Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
