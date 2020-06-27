515 S Madison Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A perfect combination of classic and modern living. This beautifully updated townhome is located just minutes away from Caltech, the Paseo, Old Town, the Metro gold line and many major freeways. The living room on the ground features gorgeous hardwood floor, plantation shutters and an elegant fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with all newer stainless appliances. There is also a lovely breakfast bar which brings a perfect connection between the kitchen and the dining area. A 1/2bath is conveniently located on this ground. Downstairs are a spacious storage room, a 3/4 bath and the 2-car garage. The storage can be easily transformed into a study or a small guest room with written consent. Walking onto upstairs you will find two large master suites. Both have excellent natural light. In addition, the bigger suite has a fabulous mountain view.



If you are looking for a quiet home in an outstanding location in Pasadena, DO NOT MISS this rare opportunity. You will be guaranteed for a cozy, fun and worry-free living here!