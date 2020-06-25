All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
501 N Oakland Avenue
501 N Oakland Avenue

501 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

501 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful and recently updated gated one bedroom cottage on a quiet street. This sweet unit is one of four in this quaint complex. Spacious living room that's open and bright with great windows and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout, a/c unit with remote, stove, large microwave and washer/dryer hookups! Has great storage complete with closet organizer and linen closet. Tall lush landscaping and fencing enhances privacy of extensive yard. Each unit has their own assigned outdoor paved patio. Comes with 2 parking spaces, 1 standard & 1 compact PLUS a private storage unit. Quick access to freeway and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 N Oakland Avenue have any available units?
501 N Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 N Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 501 N Oakland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 N Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 N Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 N Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 N Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 501 N Oakland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 501 N Oakland Avenue offers parking.
Does 501 N Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 N Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 N Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 501 N Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 501 N Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 N Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 N Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 N Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
