501 N Oakland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful and recently updated gated one bedroom cottage on a quiet street. This sweet unit is one of four in this quaint complex. Spacious living room that's open and bright with great windows and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout, a/c unit with remote, stove, large microwave and washer/dryer hookups! Has great storage complete with closet organizer and linen closet. Tall lush landscaping and fencing enhances privacy of extensive yard. Each unit has their own assigned outdoor paved patio. Comes with 2 parking spaces, 1 standard & 1 compact PLUS a private storage unit. Quick access to freeway and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Pet Friendly!