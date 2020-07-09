All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 497 S. El Molino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
497 S. El Molino
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:37 AM

497 S. El Molino

497 South El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

497 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated first floor condo in a prime Pasadena location. The living room has a cozy fireplace, offers great light and opens into the dining room. The kitchen was just completely renovated and offers white shaker cabinets with

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 S. El Molino have any available units?
497 S. El Molino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 497 S. El Molino have?
Some of 497 S. El Molino's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 S. El Molino currently offering any rent specials?
497 S. El Molino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 S. El Molino pet-friendly?
No, 497 S. El Molino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 497 S. El Molino offer parking?
No, 497 S. El Molino does not offer parking.
Does 497 S. El Molino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 S. El Molino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 S. El Molino have a pool?
No, 497 S. El Molino does not have a pool.
Does 497 S. El Molino have accessible units?
No, 497 S. El Molino does not have accessible units.
Does 497 S. El Molino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 497 S. El Molino has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton