469 N Marengo Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful House for Rent - Property Id: 117397



Gorgeous gated two bedroom, one bathroom house for rent on a four unit lot, the first three units are in a building and this house stands alone. Newly remodeled, hardwood floors, quartz countertop, central AC, laundry hookups and small yard. Near Old Town Pasadena, Glendale, grocery stores, gas stations, cafes, boutiques, coffee shops and more. There are also two assigned parking spots on the property, and it is easy to find parking on the streets at all times.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117397

Property Id 117397



(RLNE4876521)