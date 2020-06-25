All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

469 N Marengo Ave

469 North Marengo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

469 North Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Villa Parke

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful House for Rent - Property Id: 117397

Gorgeous gated two bedroom, one bathroom house for rent on a four unit lot, the first three units are in a building and this house stands alone. Newly remodeled, hardwood floors, quartz countertop, central AC, laundry hookups and small yard. Near Old Town Pasadena, Glendale, grocery stores, gas stations, cafes, boutiques, coffee shops and more. There are also two assigned parking spots on the property, and it is easy to find parking on the streets at all times.
Property Id 117397
Property Id 117397

(RLNE4876521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 N Marengo Ave have any available units?
469 N Marengo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 N Marengo Ave have?
Some of 469 N Marengo Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 N Marengo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
469 N Marengo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 N Marengo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 469 N Marengo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 469 N Marengo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 469 N Marengo Ave offers parking.
Does 469 N Marengo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 N Marengo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 N Marengo Ave have a pool?
No, 469 N Marengo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 469 N Marengo Ave have accessible units?
No, 469 N Marengo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 469 N Marengo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 N Marengo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
