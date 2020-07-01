All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

434 N Oakland Avenue

434 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

434 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great opportunity to rent a spacious Bedroom in 3 bedroom Condominium the rental includes two full Bathroom Kitchen Living room patio and Car Garage.Both the rooms are being offered together for renal for $2375 per month. For your Residential and Commercial Real estate needs please contact your Real Estate Consultant for life: @ Vishhome7@gmail.com or call direct at 310-803-7755

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 N Oakland Avenue have any available units?
434 N Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 N Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 434 N Oakland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 N Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
434 N Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 N Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 434 N Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 434 N Oakland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 434 N Oakland Avenue offers parking.
Does 434 N Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 N Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 N Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 434 N Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 434 N Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 434 N Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 434 N Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 N Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

