434 N Oakland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A great opportunity to rent a spacious Bedroom in 3 bedroom Condominium the rental includes two full Bathroom Kitchen Living room patio and Car Garage.Both the rooms are being offered together for renal for $2375 per month. For your Residential and Commercial Real estate needs please contact your Real Estate Consultant for life: @ Vishhome7@gmail.com or call direct at 310-803-7755