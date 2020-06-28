All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
430 North El Molino Avenue - 432
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:25 AM

430 North El Molino Avenue - 432

430 El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

430 El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Olive Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highly upgraded 2 bed 1 bath unit for lease. It features:

1. Individual two car garage (detached, right next to the unit, empty lot in front of garage outside the unit patio door, kind of like your own backyard)
2. Hardwood floor thru out
3. Cozy fireplace in living room
4. Quartz counter top with white cabinets & stainless steel appliance
5. Laundry hook up inside the unit
6. Dual pane glass windows
7. Central AC & Heating
8. Very convenient location, close to Lake ave, easy access FWY 210
5 units multiple family building located above FWY 210 and close to center of Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 have any available units?
430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 have?
Some of 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 currently offering any rent specials?
430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 pet-friendly?
No, 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 offer parking?
Yes, 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 offers parking.
Does 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 have a pool?
No, 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 does not have a pool.
Does 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 have accessible units?
No, 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 North El Molino Avenue - 432 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton