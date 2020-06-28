430 North El Molino Avenue - 432

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Highly upgraded 2 bed 1 bath unit for lease. It features:



1. Individual two car garage (detached, right next to the unit, empty lot in front of garage outside the unit patio door, kind of like your own backyard)

2. Hardwood floor thru out

3. Cozy fireplace in living room

4. Quartz counter top with white cabinets & stainless steel appliance

5. Laundry hook up inside the unit

6. Dual pane glass windows

7. Central AC & Heating

8. Very convenient location, close to Lake ave, easy access FWY 210

5 units multiple family building located above FWY 210 and close to center of Pasadena.