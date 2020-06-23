All apartments in Pasadena
411 California Terrace

Location

411 California Terrace, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath Traditional style home is located in the Arroyo Seco neighborhood. Set against a backdrop of gorgeous landscape and mature trees, this home features a light-filled living room with fireplace, a spacious formal dining room with bay windows, and an inviting den with built-in bookshelves and fireplace. The large eat-in kitchen is open to the Family Room with French doors that lead to the private and serene rear yard. In addition, there is a charming covered deck accessed by the kitchen on the side of the house. The spacious bedrooms include a master suite with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. The other two bedrooms share a large Jack and Jill style full bath. Additional features include gleaming hardwood floors, separate laundry room, powder bath, central air and heating, alarm system, appliances included, excellent storage, and 2-car garage with storage above the rafters. This truly feels like home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 California Terrace have any available units?
411 California Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 California Terrace have?
Some of 411 California Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 California Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
411 California Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 California Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 411 California Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 411 California Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 411 California Terrace does offer parking.
Does 411 California Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 California Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 California Terrace have a pool?
No, 411 California Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 411 California Terrace have accessible units?
No, 411 California Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 411 California Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 California Terrace has units with dishwashers.
