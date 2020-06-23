411 California Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath Traditional style home is located in the Arroyo Seco neighborhood. Set against a backdrop of gorgeous landscape and mature trees, this home features a light-filled living room with fireplace, a spacious formal dining room with bay windows, and an inviting den with built-in bookshelves and fireplace. The large eat-in kitchen is open to the Family Room with French doors that lead to the private and serene rear yard. In addition, there is a charming covered deck accessed by the kitchen on the side of the house. The spacious bedrooms include a master suite with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath. The other two bedrooms share a large Jack and Jill style full bath. Additional features include gleaming hardwood floors, separate laundry room, powder bath, central air and heating, alarm system, appliances included, excellent storage, and 2-car garage with storage above the rafters. This truly feels like home!