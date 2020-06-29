All apartments in Pasadena
3845 Fairmeade Rd
3845 Fairmeade Rd

3845 Fairmeade Road · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Fairmeade Road, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
New home for the new year! Located on a quiet street in one of Pasadena's most desirable neighborhoods, this mid-century home features a great layout consisting of 3 beds & 3 baths in almost 2,600 sq. ft. Classic details such as refinished hardwood floors, built-ins, window shutters and French doors abound, while attractive updates such as new bathroom flooring, new kitchen Decor travertine flooring and central A/C, provide contemporary comforts. There is an expanse of lush front lawn & a sandstone walk leading into the mirrored entry of the home. The living room is spacious & has a marble faced hearth & floor-to-ceiling bay window. The adjacent large family room offers ample space to entertain or relax, a wood-mantle fireplace complementing the custom wood paneling, a wall of casement windows, & access to the back patio. The mid-century kitchen features tile counters, island, pantry, stainless steel appliances & light-filled breakfast area. The bedrooms are large & the surrounding yard features shade & fruit trees, open patio, 1,000 sq. ft. swimming pool & shared off-street parking. Conveniently located in lower Hastings Ranch close to schools, shopping, & transportation, this home truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Fairmeade Rd have any available units?
3845 Fairmeade Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Fairmeade Rd have?
Some of 3845 Fairmeade Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Fairmeade Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Fairmeade Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Fairmeade Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Fairmeade Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 3845 Fairmeade Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Fairmeade Rd offers parking.
Does 3845 Fairmeade Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Fairmeade Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Fairmeade Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3845 Fairmeade Rd has a pool.
Does 3845 Fairmeade Rd have accessible units?
No, 3845 Fairmeade Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Fairmeade Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Fairmeade Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

