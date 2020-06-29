3845 Fairmeade Rd

Amenities

New home for the new year! Located on a quiet street in one of Pasadena's most desirable neighborhoods, this mid-century home features a great layout consisting of 3 beds & 3 baths in almost 2,600 sq. ft. Classic details such as refinished hardwood floors, built-ins, window shutters and French doors abound, while attractive updates such as new bathroom flooring, new kitchen Decor travertine flooring and central A/C, provide contemporary comforts. There is an expanse of lush front lawn & a sandstone walk leading into the mirrored entry of the home. The living room is spacious & has a marble faced hearth & floor-to-ceiling bay window. The adjacent large family room offers ample space to entertain or relax, a wood-mantle fireplace complementing the custom wood paneling, a wall of casement windows, & access to the back patio. The mid-century kitchen features tile counters, island, pantry, stainless steel appliances & light-filled breakfast area. The bedrooms are large & the surrounding yard features shade & fruit trees, open patio, 1,000 sq. ft. swimming pool & shared off-street parking. Conveniently located in lower Hastings Ranch close to schools, shopping, & transportation, this home truly has it all!