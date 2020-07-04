All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

37 E Howard St

37 East Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

37 East Howard Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
La Pintoresca Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
this house is available next week. This is a new remodeling house, available with all furniture, please take a look at all pictures.make appointment 1 year contract Owner pay HOA included the water, pay trash, electric and gas

(RLNE5696274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 E Howard St have any available units?
37 E Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 E Howard St have?
Some of 37 E Howard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 E Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
37 E Howard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 E Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 E Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 37 E Howard St offer parking?
Yes, 37 E Howard St offers parking.
Does 37 E Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 E Howard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 E Howard St have a pool?
Yes, 37 E Howard St has a pool.
Does 37 E Howard St have accessible units?
No, 37 E Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 37 E Howard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 E Howard St has units with dishwashers.

