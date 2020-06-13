All apartments in Pasadena
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
343 S Madison Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

343 S Madison Ave.

343 South Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

343 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Playhouse District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
PRIME Pasadena 1+1 - Madison @ Del Mar, Hardwood, Granite, A/C, Laundry, Parking - SUPERB Location !!!

This GORGEOUS apartment is located in the very popular Madison Heights area of Pasadena. Combine the Prime Location and Natural Hardwood floors and you have the perfect home.

*Granite Kitchen
*Refrigerator and Gas Range
*Hardwood Floors
*Spacious Living Room + Dining Room with Window and French Door to Private Patio
*A/C
*Large Closet in Bedroom
*Extra Built In Storage in Hallway
*Carport Parking
*On-site Laundry
*Professional Management
*Estimated 650 sq.ft.

12-month lease, No smoking, No pets

Good credit required FICO +680, Income = $5,000/mo. no evictions

Leasing by KML Mgt. , Management by McIntire Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 S Madison Ave. have any available units?
343 S Madison Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 S Madison Ave. have?
Some of 343 S Madison Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 S Madison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
343 S Madison Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 S Madison Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 343 S Madison Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 343 S Madison Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 343 S Madison Ave. offers parking.
Does 343 S Madison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 S Madison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 S Madison Ave. have a pool?
No, 343 S Madison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 343 S Madison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 343 S Madison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 343 S Madison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 S Madison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
