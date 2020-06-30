339 S Catalina Avenue

Amenities

Incredible location right next to Cal Tech Campus. Quiet, beautiful tree-lined street. Top floor unit. Two large bedrooms, spacious living room opening up to dining area, fresh interior paint, updated kitchen, serene view of the courtyard. Large closet spaces. Large enclosed sun room / patio – not included in sq ft. Newer roof, newer flooring, 2 parking spaces ( # 151 & 152), storage. Building amenities include pool, spa, rec. room / BBQ in common area. Near shops, Trader Joe's and restaurants on Lake Ave., Old Town Pasadena, minutes to LA, fast access to the 210.