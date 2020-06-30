All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 339 S Catalina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
339 S Catalina Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:51 PM

339 S Catalina Avenue

339 South Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

339 South Catalina Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Incredible location right next to Cal Tech Campus. Quiet, beautiful tree-lined street. Top floor unit. Two large bedrooms, spacious living room opening up to dining area, fresh interior paint, updated kitchen, serene view of the courtyard. Large closet spaces. Large enclosed sun room / patio – not included in sq ft. Newer roof, newer flooring, 2 parking spaces ( # 151 & 152), storage. Building amenities include pool, spa, rec. room / BBQ in common area. Near shops, Trader Joe's and restaurants on Lake Ave., Old Town Pasadena, minutes to LA, fast access to the 210.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 S Catalina Avenue have any available units?
339 S Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 S Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 339 S Catalina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 S Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
339 S Catalina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 S Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 339 S Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 339 S Catalina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 339 S Catalina Avenue offers parking.
Does 339 S Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 S Catalina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 S Catalina Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 339 S Catalina Avenue has a pool.
Does 339 S Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 339 S Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 339 S Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 S Catalina Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton