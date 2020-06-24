2958 Estado Street

Amenities
Updated PET friendly Daisy Villa Pool Home. Large 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home with Hardwood and tile flooring, updated kitchen and baths, Central air/heat, Nest system, open kitchen to Family room and doors that lead out to the relaxing pool. Newer carpet, paint, and in excellent condition. 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. The home also features a Private covered side patio with a completely fenced in yard. Close proximity to Gwinn Park, Farmers market, Eaton Canyon, Dog park, Target, 210 Freeway, Traders Joes, Whole Foods, & Shopping.
