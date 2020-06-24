All apartments in Pasadena
2958 Estado Street
2958 Estado Street

2958 Estado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2958 Estado Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Daisy-Villa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Updated PET friendly Daisy Villa Pool Home. Large 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home with Hardwood and tile flooring, updated kitchen and baths, Central air/heat, Nest system, open kitchen to Family room and doors that lead out to the relaxing pool. Newer carpet, paint, and in excellent condition. 2 car garage. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. The home also features a Private covered side patio with a completely fenced in yard. Close proximity to Gwinn Park, Farmers market, Eaton Canyon, Dog park, Target, 210 Freeway, Traders Joes, Whole Foods, & Shopping.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Estado Street have any available units?
2958 Estado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2958 Estado Street have?
Some of 2958 Estado Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2958 Estado Street currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Estado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Estado Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2958 Estado Street is pet friendly.
Does 2958 Estado Street offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Estado Street offers parking.
Does 2958 Estado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2958 Estado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Estado Street have a pool?
Yes, 2958 Estado Street has a pool.
Does 2958 Estado Street have accessible units?
No, 2958 Estado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Estado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2958 Estado Street has units with dishwashers.
