All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 29 S Allen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
29 S Allen Avenue
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

29 S Allen Avenue

29 N Allen Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
29 South Allen Avenue, #106 is a sunny, single level floorplan condo in the gated and serene Victorian Court building located in the heart of Pasadena. Located at the rear of the building with its own staircase entry, the unit features three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, in-unit laundry, central a/c, front and rear balconies and mountain views. Set in a tranquil garden setting, this private and secure 7-unit complex features gated access, 2 side by side subterranean parking spaces with additional storage space. Just steps from the Rose Parade route, this unit is convenient to CalTech, Pasadena City College, Huntington Library, the shops and restaurants on Lake Avenue and is close to public transportation and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 S Allen Avenue have any available units?
29 S Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 S Allen Avenue have?
Some of 29 S Allen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 S Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 S Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 S Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29 S Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 29 S Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29 S Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 29 S Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 S Allen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 S Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 S Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 S Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 S Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 S Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 S Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton