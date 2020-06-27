29 S Allen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

29 South Allen Avenue, #106 is a sunny, single level floorplan condo in the gated and serene Victorian Court building located in the heart of Pasadena. Located at the rear of the building with its own staircase entry, the unit features three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, in-unit laundry, central a/c, front and rear balconies and mountain views. Set in a tranquil garden setting, this private and secure 7-unit complex features gated access, 2 side by side subterranean parking spaces with additional storage space. Just steps from the Rose Parade route, this unit is convenient to CalTech, Pasadena City College, Huntington Library, the shops and restaurants on Lake Avenue and is close to public transportation and freeways.