284 South MARENGO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the popular midtown Pasadena neighborhood, close to Old Town and the Del Mar Gold Line station, this 2 level townhouse has been freshly remodeled with no expense spared. Natural light floods the common spaces with soaring double-height ceilings, hardwood floors and a gas burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to a private patio with shade and fruit trees. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, polished cement floor tiles, caeser stone countertops, ample cabinets and direct access to the 2-car garage with washer and dryer. A spacious bedroom with en-suite bath complete the lower level. Master and second bedrooms are located upstairs with generous closets and spa-like bathrooms with Restoration Hardware fixtures & cabinets, marble countertops, subway and hexagon tiles. Outdoors has a tropical vibe, an inviting pool and entertaining area is just steps away for your enjoyment.