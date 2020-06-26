284 South MARENGO Avenue

Amenities
Located in the popular midtown Pasadena neighborhood, close to Old Town and the Del Mar Gold Line station, this 2 level townhouse has been freshly remodeled with no expense spared. Natural light floods the common spaces with soaring double-height ceilings, hardwood floors and a gas burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to a private patio with shade and fruit trees. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, polished cement floor tiles, caeser stone countertops, ample cabinets and direct access to the 2-car garage with washer and dryer. A spacious bedroom with en-suite bath complete the lower level. Master and second bedrooms are located upstairs with generous closets and spa-like bathrooms with Restoration Hardware fixtures & cabinets, marble countertops, subway and hexagon tiles. Outdoors has a tropical vibe, an inviting pool and entertaining area is just steps away for your enjoyment.