Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
284 South MARENGO Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:10 AM

284 South MARENGO Avenue

284 Marengo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

284 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the popular midtown Pasadena neighborhood, close to Old Town and the Del Mar Gold Line station, this 2 level townhouse has been freshly remodeled with no expense spared. Natural light floods the common spaces with soaring double-height ceilings, hardwood floors and a gas burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to a private patio with shade and fruit trees. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances, polished cement floor tiles, caeser stone countertops, ample cabinets and direct access to the 2-car garage with washer and dryer. A spacious bedroom with en-suite bath complete the lower level. Master and second bedrooms are located upstairs with generous closets and spa-like bathrooms with Restoration Hardware fixtures & cabinets, marble countertops, subway and hexagon tiles. Outdoors has a tropical vibe, an inviting pool and entertaining area is just steps away for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 South MARENGO Avenue have any available units?
284 South MARENGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 South MARENGO Avenue have?
Some of 284 South MARENGO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 South MARENGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
284 South MARENGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 South MARENGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 284 South MARENGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 284 South MARENGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 284 South MARENGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 284 South MARENGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 South MARENGO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 South MARENGO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 284 South MARENGO Avenue has a pool.
Does 284 South MARENGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 284 South MARENGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 284 South MARENGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 South MARENGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
