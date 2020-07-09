283 El Molino Ave

Amenities

Apartment Info & More Amenities



The grounds and buildings are well maintained and feature a beautiful, tranquil fountain. There is covered parking and a laundry room with washers and dryers. The apartments have an ideal layout for privacy and quietness.



The amenities include: most lower-level apartments have hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes/blinds, stove, a separate dinning area, air conditioning, and a patio or balcony. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)



Building Amenities



Minutes from Old Town

Close to Pasadena Plaza

Hillside Community

Newly Decorated

Spacious Apartments

Ceiling Fans

Laundry Facility

Easy Freeway Access

Large Courtyard

Reserved Covered Parking

Cable/Satellite Ready

Beautiful Landscape