283 El Molino Ave

Amenities
Apartment Info & More Amenities
The grounds and buildings are well maintained and feature a beautiful, tranquil fountain. There is covered parking and a laundry room with washers and dryers. The apartments have an ideal layout for privacy and quietness.
The amenities include: most lower-level apartments have hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes/blinds, stove, a separate dinning area, air conditioning, and a patio or balcony. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)
Building Amenities
Minutes from Old Town
Close to Pasadena Plaza
Hillside Community
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Facility
Easy Freeway Access
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite Ready
Beautiful Landscape