Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

279 E Glenarm St 15

279 East Glenarm Street · No Longer Available
Location

279 East Glenarm Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Pasadena Townhome - Property Id: 164195

Great area of Pasadena, wonderful neighborhood close to one of the top Universities in the nation, CalTech. A gorgeous, spacious, corner townhome conveniently located to transportation, schools, shopping, groceries, and other business establishments. 2brs are spacious and bright of high ceilings, and each has its own bath. One bedroom has a balcony to sit and relax, and a peak of the sparkling waters of the community pool. Garage is for 2 vehicles.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164195p
Property Id 164195

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5193347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

