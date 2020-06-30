279 E Glenarm St 15

Amenities
Great Pasadena Townhome - Property Id: 164195
Great area of Pasadena, wonderful neighborhood close to one of the top Universities in the nation, CalTech. A gorgeous, spacious, corner townhome conveniently located to transportation, schools, shopping, groceries, and other business establishments. 2brs are spacious and bright of high ceilings, and each has its own bath. One bedroom has a balcony to sit and relax, and a peak of the sparkling waters of the community pool. Garage is for 2 vehicles.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164195p
No Pets Allowed
