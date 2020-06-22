273 Wallis St

Amenities
Excellent Pasadena location across from Allendale Park at an amazing price for a wonderfully cozy, freshly painted single family residence. 2 houses on the lot. This is the front house. The structures are detached and each has a yard. Stainless steel sink and refrigerator, tile counters. Vintage cabinets. Decorative fireplace. Cable ready. Pergo hardwood floors throughout. Central heat and wall A/C. Close to 210, 110, South Pasadena and Old Pasadena. Pet will be considered. Great Pasadena value!!!