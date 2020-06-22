All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 273 Wallis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
273 Wallis St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

273 Wallis St

273 Wallis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

273 Wallis Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent Pasadena location across from Allendale Park at an amazing price for a wonderfully cozy, freshly painted single family residence. 2 houses on the lot. This is the front house. The structures are detached and each has a yard. Stainless steel sink and refrigerator, tile counters. Vintage cabinets. Decorative fireplace. Cable ready. Pergo hardwood floors throughout. Central heat and wall A/C. Close to 210, 110, South Pasadena and Old Pasadena. Pet will be considered. Great Pasadena value!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Wallis St have any available units?
273 Wallis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 Wallis St have?
Some of 273 Wallis St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Wallis St currently offering any rent specials?
273 Wallis St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Wallis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 Wallis St is pet friendly.
Does 273 Wallis St offer parking?
No, 273 Wallis St does not offer parking.
Does 273 Wallis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Wallis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Wallis St have a pool?
No, 273 Wallis St does not have a pool.
Does 273 Wallis St have accessible units?
No, 273 Wallis St does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Wallis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Wallis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oakland Summit
650 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton