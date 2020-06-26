All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 3 2019 at 3:56 AM

270 East Glenarm Street - 1, #108

270 East Glenarm Street · No Longer Available
Location

270 East Glenarm Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Madison Heights 3br 2.5ba 1550 Sq Ft. Town home close to S. Lake Ave., Old Town, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Paseo, Cal Tech, Art College, PCC, Huntington Hospital, Del Mar Train Station & Access to the 110,134,210 Freeways. Built in 2005 this 18 unit complex features a charming courtyard w/ BBQ area and secure gated entry. Abundant natural light flows through the unit, the downstairs living room is open to a formal dining area, bamboo flooring, plantation shutters, recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with ample counter/ cabinet space & stainless steel appliances, 2 car attached garage w/ plenty of storage, central heat and air, W/D in unit, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, range, oven, and dishwasher, high ceilings, fireplace, private patio w/ space for a garden or just to relax. Whole house water filtration system included. Ample street parking for guests, over night permits available to park on the street through the City.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

