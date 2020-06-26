270 East Glenarm Street - 1, #108

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Madison Heights 3br 2.5ba 1550 Sq Ft. Town home close to S. Lake Ave., Old Town, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,Paseo, Cal Tech, Art College, PCC, Huntington Hospital, Del Mar Train Station & Access to the 110,134,210 Freeways. Built in 2005 this 18 unit complex features a charming courtyard w/ BBQ area and secure gated entry. Abundant natural light flows through the unit, the downstairs living room is open to a formal dining area, bamboo flooring, plantation shutters, recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with ample counter/ cabinet space & stainless steel appliances, 2 car attached garage w/ plenty of storage, central heat and air, W/D in unit, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, range, oven, and dishwasher, high ceilings, fireplace, private patio w/ space for a garden or just to relax. Whole house water filtration system included. Ample street parking for guests, over night permits available to park on the street through the City.

